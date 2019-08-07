CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0034 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $4,149.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and RightBTC. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.32 or 0.04747498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041859 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001036 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,951,915 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, RightBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

