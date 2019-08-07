CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up 3.9% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management owned 0.11% of CBRE Group worth $18,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 332.9% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 180,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. 67,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,323,129.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,601 shares in the company, valued at $42,080,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,766 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,495. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

