Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) Trading 4.3% Higher

Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95), 38 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.91).

The firm has a market cap of $14.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.90.

Catalyst Media Group Company Profile (LON:CMX)

Catalyst Media Group Plc, through its 20.54% interest in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited, provides specialized broadcast solutions in the United Kingdom. The company's broadcast solutions include HD, UHD, satellite uplinks, streaming, satellite Internet and teleport, and fiber services.

