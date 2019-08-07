Castleton Technology (LON:CTP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.31

Castleton Technology PLC (LON:CTP) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.31 and traded as low as $100.02. Castleton Technology shares last traded at $100.02, with a volume of 4,921 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap increased their target price on shares of Castleton Technology from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Castleton Technology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Castleton Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

About Castleton Technology (LON:CTP)

Castleton Technology plc, an investment holding company, provides software and managed services to the public and not-for-profit sectors in the United Kingdom and Australia. It operates through Managed Services and Software Solutions segments. The Managed Services segment offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and support for businesses.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Castleton Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castleton Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.