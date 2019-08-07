Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.94.

Casa Systems stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. 509,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,573. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.76. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.58.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.59 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casa Systems will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casa Systems by 32.7% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,924 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casa Systems by 71.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 969,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 404,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

