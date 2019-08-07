Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $986.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.5% on a year-over-year basis. Carvana updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Carvana stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,378. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $845,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,704.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 86,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $5,926,053.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,440.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,925,489 shares of company stock worth $124,765,354. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Carvana by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Carvana by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Carvana by 777.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 37,691 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

