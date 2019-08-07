Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Issues Earnings Results

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.18 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Cars.com updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CARS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,296. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of analysts have commented on CARS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cars.com from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research lowered Cars.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

