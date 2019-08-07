CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. 2,280,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $57.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $2,057,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $3,954,234.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,749,813 shares of company stock worth $100,077,566. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

