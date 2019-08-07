CargoX Price Hits $0.0108 on Major Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, CargoX has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $19,607.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX token can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00239361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.01265869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021065 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00097990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX was first traded on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,067,833 tokens. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

