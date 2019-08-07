Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. Career Education also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.20-1.24 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CECO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 284,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.05. Career Education has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24.
Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Career Education had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Career Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Career Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $94,008.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,710.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Career Education Company Profile
Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.
