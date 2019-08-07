Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. Career Education also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.20-1.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 284,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.05. Career Education has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Career Education had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Career Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Career Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Career Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sidoti set a $24.00 price objective on Career Education and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Career Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Career Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Career Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $94,008.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,710.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

