Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Care.com had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Care.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CRCM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.49. Care.com has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $267.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Care.com in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Care.com in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Care.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

In related news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $140,897.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,559,766.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Krupinski sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $43,857.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,594.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,273 shares of company stock valued at $305,693. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

