Capital Investment Counsel Inc Trims Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SAP by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $118.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.45. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. SAP’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

