Capital Investment Counsel Inc Trims Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 21,950 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.2% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cfra set a $80.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

In other news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,441. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

