Capital Investment Counsel Inc Takes $270,000 Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,225.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,079.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.48.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darrell Cavens bought 7,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $210,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $93,414.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

