Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 6,117 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBT. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BB&T news, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $120,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,359 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB&T stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.04.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

