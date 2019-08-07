Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 3,224 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Target by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in Target by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Target by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Target by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.74. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Target from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $736,379.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

