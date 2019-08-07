Capital Investment Counsel Inc Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,181,000 after buying an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after buying an additional 750,534 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,519,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.60%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,338.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

