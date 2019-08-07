Cantillon Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 612,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,964 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $119,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,278,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 265,811 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,406,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,205,000 after acquiring an additional 230,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,012,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,991,000 after purchasing an additional 620,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,962,000 after purchasing an additional 410,864 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $10,099,551.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,243,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total value of $1,596,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,705,039.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,894 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.27.

NYSE MCO opened at $206.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $220.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.64.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.