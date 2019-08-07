Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 32,351 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,351 shares during the period. Verisign accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of Verisign worth $318,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Verisign by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisign by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisign by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisign in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $122,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Verisign stock opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.27. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.06. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $306.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 51.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.