Cantillon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,332 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 6.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $644,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 220.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 59.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 45.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $245.82 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $262.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total transaction of $232,053.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $1,266,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,431 shares in the company, valued at $36,595,675.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

