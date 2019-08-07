Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.48. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 104,908 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWB. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$209.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.3900001 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 3,738 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.75, for a total value of C$111,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$586,937.75.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

