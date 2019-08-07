Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Shares Up 16.7%

Canadian Spirit Resources, Inc. (CVE:SPI)’s share price shot up 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 11,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 59,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 14.46, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile (CVE:SPI)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

