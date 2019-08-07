Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stake Decreased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,439,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,467,000 after purchasing an additional 315,286 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,910,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,024 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,058,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,524,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,226,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,082,000 after purchasing an additional 270,209 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CM traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $74.65. 78,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,558. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.66.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.75. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

