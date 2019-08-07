Canada House Wellness Group (CNSX:CHV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Canada House Wellness Group Inc (CNSX:CHV) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 94900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Canada House Wellness Group (CNSX:CHV)

Canada House Wellness Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides services to patients suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain and/or other medical conditions. It provides treatments for health issues through ongoing education, support, and data-driven cannabinoid therapy treatment plans; and produces cannabis genetics and products.

