Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Longbow Research cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

NYSE MCD opened at $214.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.96. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $155.84 and a 12-month high of $218.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

