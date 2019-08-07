Cambria Africa (LON:CMB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Cambria Africa PLC (LON:CMB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 699167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and a PE ratio of 1.10.

About Cambria Africa (LON:CMB)

Cambria Africa plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. It makes investments in tourism, accommodation, infrastructure, transport, commercial and residential property, technology, communications, manufacturing, retail, services, leisure, agricultural, and natural resources sectors. The firm does not have a particular sector focus.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.