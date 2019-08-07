Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $851.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a positive return on equity of 73.33% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 38,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,101. The company has a market cap of $350.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLMT. BidaskClub upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

