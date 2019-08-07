Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Director Acquires $97,457.92 in Stock

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Director Donald J. Listwin bought 16,352 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donald J. Listwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Donald J. Listwin bought 19,180 shares of Calix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $122,752.00.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. 241,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61. Calix Inc has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 485,357 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Calix by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Calix by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Calix by 401.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

