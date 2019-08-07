Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Director Acquires $97,457.92 in Stock

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Director Donald J. Listwin bought 16,352 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Donald J. Listwin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 29th, Donald J. Listwin bought 19,180 shares of Calix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $122,752.00.
Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. 241,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61. Calix Inc has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.30.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CALX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.
Calix Company Profile
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.
