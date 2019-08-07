Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14, 7,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 6,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFWFF)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

