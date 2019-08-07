Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
Shares of CSQ opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
