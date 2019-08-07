Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Shares of CHW opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $9.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

