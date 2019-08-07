Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of CCD opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.49. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.