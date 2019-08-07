Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Cactus worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cactus by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 396.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 7.2% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cactus by 0.3% during the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 544,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WHD opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Cactus Inc has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.27 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WHD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

