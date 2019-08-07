Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.95. The stock had a trading volume of 229,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $82.24 and a 1 year high of $129.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.20.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.06). Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.28, for a total transaction of $324,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,541.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 43,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 968,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,144,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 777,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,598,000 after buying an additional 73,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

