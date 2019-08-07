Bytecoin (BCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $61,651.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Coindeal and Cryptohub. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $109.57 million and $61,651.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00815451 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, Binance, cfinex, Cryptohub, Coindeal and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

