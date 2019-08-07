BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of Approx $2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.50-2.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.33.

NYSE:BWXT traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.47. 189,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,451. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 76.60%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $52,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,094.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $249,280 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

