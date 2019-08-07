Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Buckeye Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. Buckeye Partners has a payout ratio of 105.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Buckeye Partners to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.5%.

BPL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 41,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,831. Buckeye Partners has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.31.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Buckeye Partners will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary L. Bohnsack sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $104,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,610.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $357,990.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,240 shares of company stock worth $829,245. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPL. Mizuho set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

