BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.80 million and $304.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $574.56 or 0.04816057 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00041145 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000153 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001045 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,010,609 tokens. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

