Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $54.40. Brown-Forman shares last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 19,021 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.71 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 55.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown-Forman Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.