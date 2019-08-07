Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

BPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 927.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 713,774 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,151,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. 243,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,528. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 21.13%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

