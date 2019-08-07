Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Raised to $52.00 at Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

BIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.41.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of BIP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,481. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.55. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 266.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.