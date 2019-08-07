Brokers Set Expectations for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report released on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $520.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.35%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $42.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,946,650.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 26,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $1,174,926.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,407.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 631,518 shares of company stock worth $26,732,361. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 33.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 641,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,870,000 after acquiring an additional 159,172 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

