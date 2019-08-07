Brokers Offer Predictions for Champion Iron Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$277.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.20 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CIA opened at C$2.23 on Monday. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$0.89 and a twelve month high of C$3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.69.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

