Brokers Issue Forecasts for Veracyte Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Veracyte in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 11.01%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VCYT. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 target price on Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $24.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

In related news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $210,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 127,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,055.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $624,880. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $86,400,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,148,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,114 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $14,934,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $11,887,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $8,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.