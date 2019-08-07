Brokers Issue Forecasts for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M.D.C. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $732.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 24,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $780,769.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 15,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $523,359.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,507 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

