Brokerages Set PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) PT at $113.00

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $97.62. 538,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,083. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.54.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $763.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $53,228,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,827,000 after buying an additional 292,887 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 293,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after buying an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 934.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 166,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 117,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.