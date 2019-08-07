Brokerages Set Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) PT at $262.65

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.65.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “average” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.11, for a total transaction of $1,053,495.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,167,565.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 7,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,592 shares of company stock worth $40,121,335. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PANW traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,092. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.42, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

