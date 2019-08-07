Brokerages Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Target Price at $31.50

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HA. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie lowered shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Hawaiian by 51.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 584,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $44.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $712.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 8.82%.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

