Brokerages Set GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) Target Price at GBX 310

Shares of GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 310 ($4.05).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded GYM Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

LON:GYM opened at GBX 237.53 ($3.10) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.79. GYM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 344.50 ($4.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $330.67 million and a PE ratio of 44.82.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

