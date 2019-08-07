Brokerages Set GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) PT at $23.00

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLYC shares. SunTrust Banks cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on GlycoMimetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 228,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 60,701 shares during the period.

Shares of GLYC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,697. The company has a market cap of $137.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.45. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 23.88, a quick ratio of 23.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.